As Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Starboard Value LP Has Boosted Its Position; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding by $6.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 82,080 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 125,544 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Mngmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.09% or 18,091 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,393 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Guggenheim Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 7,039 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 32,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Franklin has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 44,200 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 29,268 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 43 are held by Parkside Commercial Bank And. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 25,389 shares. Globeflex Cap LP invested in 0.26% or 18,646 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Paradigm Cap Management Ny invested in 0.44% or 75,840 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 59,742 shares to 100,874 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De holds 11,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Birchview Cap LP reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). American Int Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Millennium Ltd Liability reported 107,561 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 10,409 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 188,029 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). 32,488 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Alyeska Inv Group Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 720,848 shares. Vanguard Gp has 96,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Llp has 2.56M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Eam Lc accumulated 59,873 shares.