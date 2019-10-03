As Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock Price Rose, Engaged Capital Has Lifted by $11.24 Million Its Holding; Unilever Nv Ny (UN) Holder Northeast Investment Management Increased Holding

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16M, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 27,173 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 10,547 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,069 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 18,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Unilever Nv Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 683,317 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3,930 shares to 133,574 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,670 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

