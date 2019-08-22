As Magellan Health (MGLN) Shares Rose, Starboard Value LP Has Increased by $16.25 Million Its Holding; As Hess Com (HES) Market Valuation Rose, Mayo Investment Advisers Lifted Holding

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 66,470 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company's stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 2.92M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hess Corp (HES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess: Expensive For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess Corporation’s Turnaround Is Getting Closer – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J.. 442 shares were bought by MCMANUS DAVID, worth $25,079. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079. The insider Meyers Kevin Omar bought 442 shares worth $25,079. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 62,876 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management, New York-based fund reported 494 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.39% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 209,439 shares. reported 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 87,950 are owned by Weiss Multi. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc holds 0.12% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 279,162 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 9.35M shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP stated it has 5.17% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Adams Natural Res Fund Incorporated accumulated 71,100 shares. 705,061 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. South Dakota Investment Council reported 516,583 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 173,021 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 15,520 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Magellan Health Services EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Magellan Health Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire" published on July 23, 2019