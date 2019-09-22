As Magellan Health (MGLN) Shares Rose, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Cut by $28.05 Million Its Holding; As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Lmr Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.63 Million

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 213.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 12,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 18,936 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, up from 6,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.54 million shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 379,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 286,493 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.27M, down from 665,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 227,501 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.57M were reported by American Century Cos Inc. 4,769 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe). Moreover, Vigilant Cap Management Lc has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny reported 0.05% stake. 3,039 were reported by Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp. New York-based Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cibc Asset holds 0.07% or 57,448 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc reported 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Charter holds 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 12,369 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 105,969 shares. Moreover, Muzinich & has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Glenmede Co Na stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,852 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability has 6,630 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 54,462 shares to 21,037 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,864 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 84,827 shares to 156,900 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 31,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).