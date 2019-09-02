As Magellan Health (MGLN) Shares Rose, Omni Partners Llp Has Increased Holding; Marathon Capital Management Holds Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 141.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,448 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 70,285 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 22,299 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 119 shares. 258 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 15,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 12,415 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% or 32,400 shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham And Inv Advsr Lp owns 169,211 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Ltd reported 5,800 shares stake. Renaissance Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 689,699 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 139,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt owns 6,231 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 256,175 shares to 22,375 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,660 are owned by Miracle Mile Ltd. Pggm owns 2.03M shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Waverton Management Limited has 4.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 23.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 249.59 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 476,517 shares. Foster Motley owns 94,004 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset owns 83,965 shares. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Tru Co stated it has 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability owns 1,316 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Utah-based Albion Grp Ut has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fernwood Mngmt Llc reported 8,252 shares stake. Northeast Consultants reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 247,157 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).