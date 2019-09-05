As Magellan Health (MGLN) Shares Rose, Engaged Capital Trimmed by $1.83 Million Its Position; Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Its Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Position by $4.31 Million as Share Value Rose

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 205,707 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 847,850 shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,815 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moors Cabot Incorporated has 11,014 shares. Highland Capital LP owns 0.2% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 63,342 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 19,956 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 113,515 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 228,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 21,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 10,143 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 1,181 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Partners invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Goodhaven Cap Lc invested 2.92% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 18,811 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 19.37 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $30.27 million for 11.91 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.67% EPS growth.

