As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Value Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increased Holding; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position Held by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22 billion market cap company. It closed at $26.97 lastly. It is down 24.33% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 18,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 69,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 274,541 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares to 94,587 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

