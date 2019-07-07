As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Value Rose, Holder Fisher Asset Management Has Cut by $1.29 Million Its Position; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Holds Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 19,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,979 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 301,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 365,194 shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 16,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 26,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 622,828 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Lsv Asset Management has 33,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 191,693 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.51 million shares. 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.94% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). D E Shaw And Inc holds 346,466 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,521 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Mgmt Us Inc accumulated 24,209 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,732 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 307 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $20.92 million for 21.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.50% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.99M shares to 34.37 million shares, valued at $442.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc Adr (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Softbank Group Corp Adr Adr (SFTBY).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 117,221 shares to 627,504 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,010 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Grp accumulated 72,905 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 263,132 shares. Prelude Capital Lc accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% stake. Round Table Services Ltd reported 9,500 shares. 42,972 are held by Spirit Of America Mngmt. New England And Management holds 20,250 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 6,883 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 750 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd invested in 0.01% or 7,217 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 1,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 24,366 shares. Shelton Cap holds 477 shares. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi owns 5,000 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability holds 157,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.