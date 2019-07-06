As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Price Rose, Holder Dean Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $867,360; Long Road Investment Counsel Has Increased Air Products (APD) Stake by $729,600

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 541,506 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 13,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 30,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 365,194 shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 599 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 6,231 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 10,680 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). James Inv Research owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,158 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 33,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 241 shares stake. 24,451 are owned by Voya Limited Liability Corp. Alpine Mngmt accumulated 14,559 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Management has invested 0.44% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Starboard Value Lp owns 2.37 million shares. 25,300 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. 29,920 were reported by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $20.92 million for 21.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.50% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.