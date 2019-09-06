As Magellan Health (MGLN) Market Valuation Rose, Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.18 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Position in Genworth Finl (GNW) as Market Value Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 33,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 728,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.00M, down from 761,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 49,989 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 92.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.425. About 631,985 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 90,651 shares to 109,394 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 12,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 8,211 shares. American Century Incorporated has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Dean Capital has 1.91% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 17,200 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Franklin Resources owns 16,319 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated invested in 728,175 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 4,916 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Vanguard Gp stated it has 2.55 million shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability reported 821 shares. Drw Securities Limited Liability Co owns 6,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 325,661 were reported by Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. Nordea Invest invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 66,885 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.20 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.67% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 60,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

