As Magellan Health (MGLN) Market Valuation Rose, Engaged Capital Cut Its Position; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 99,105 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.10 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Amalgamated National Bank owns 3,629 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 318,728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 7,426 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 74,294 shares. Dean Cap Management holds 17,200 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 301,759 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Communications Na reported 307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Millennium Management Llc reported 444,665 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Incorporated Plc reported 0% stake. Kestrel Inv Management holds 112,875 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 3,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Grp stated it has 2,793 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors accumulated 46,658 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 404,499 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.03% or 5,641 shares. 3,084 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 436,598 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 0.17% or 38,871 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 62,616 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh reported 6,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Quantbot Tech LP has 0.52% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hl Fin Ltd Com accumulated 27,219 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 548 shares to 6,762 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 23,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM).

