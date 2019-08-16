As Madden Steven LTD Com (SHOO) Share Value Declined, Lord Abbett & Company Has Lowered Stake; Tobam Has Raised Its Exelon (EXC) Holding by $3.86 Million

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd Com (SHOO) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 77,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 152,192 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tobam increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 77,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 373,325 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72 million, up from 296,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 1.48M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 143,372 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 723,773 shares. Covington Inv Advsr invested in 0.55% or 32,747 shares. 546,418 are held by Dana Investment Incorporated. Westover Advsr Ltd Company has invested 1.21% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hilton Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 630,664 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Carnegie Capital Asset Llc reported 9,300 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 500,002 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 195,204 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 20,712 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 89,900 shares to 27,400 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 73,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,133 shares, and cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

