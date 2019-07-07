As Macys (Put) (M) Stock Declined, Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Cut Stake by $48.00 Million; As 3M (MMM) Share Value Declined, Broderick Brian C Upped Its Stake

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 5.79 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of COMM 2013-CCRE7; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hudson’s Bay seeks to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,504 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 36,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Corporate America Loves Renewable Energy – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How Chinese Culture Could Affect the Future of 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 13,290 shares valued at $2.66 million were sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of stock. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock or 9,410 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,585 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.63% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Chip Prtn, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,612 shares. Zacks Investment Management owns 9,229 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,435 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc holds 0.7% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 6,469 shares. Cidel Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capital Investment Counsel invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Guardian Invest Mgmt has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Victory Cap Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 31,785 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 232,538 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 5,063 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.