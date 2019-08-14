As Macys (M) Stock Price Declined, Todd Asset Management Trimmed Position; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Its Holding by $2.06 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 47,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 139,908 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 187,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 300,082 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 470,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 44,254 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 514,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 17.61% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 14.75 million shares traded or 56.61% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Continues Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Acquisition of STORY; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 42.34 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 242,500 shares to 480,035 shares, valued at $25.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 9,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ctrip: Avoid For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTRP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip Celebrates Customer Service Day Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip and UNDP Co-launch ‘Travel for Good Alliance’ to Beat Air Pollution – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.10 million for 8.67 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Macy’s Falls After Big Q2 Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huya +6.2% as heavy revenue growth tops guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ad (NYSE:TSM) by 12,560 shares to 463,929 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry by 397,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,552 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).