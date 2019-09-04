As Macy’s (M) Stock Price Declined, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.40 Million; As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Cut Position

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 58,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 232,390 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 173,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 3.79M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hudson’s Bay seeks to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 2,515 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 111,309 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18M for 21.65 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 10,780 shares to 13,550 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,904 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

