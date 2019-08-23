As Macys (M) Stock Price Declined, Restructuring Capital Associates LP Increased Position; Checchi Capital Advisers Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $370,740

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 7.45 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INTERNATIONAL TOURIST SPENDING ROSE NEARLY 10% IN 1Q

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 2,767 shares to 8,670 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,927 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

