As Macys (M) Stock Price Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Lifted by $5.69 Million Its Holding; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Value Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Lifted Stake

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24508.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 15,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 15,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $807,000, up from 62 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.69 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 271,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 809,183 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.37M, up from 538,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 12.57M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations; 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 80,058 shares to 989,959 shares, valued at $41.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 9,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,011 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris Company Ca invested in 1.64% or 1.24M shares. Invest House Limited Co accumulated 14,241 shares. Cincinnati reported 800,000 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 158,782 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested in 26,526 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4.52% or 189,941 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Davis R M holds 876,631 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.57% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Joho Cap Ltd invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.1% or 484,000 shares. Eastern Natl Bank invested in 0.09% or 27,214 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 83,080 shares. 70,307 were reported by Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability. Jnba Advsrs reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

