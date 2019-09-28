As Macy’s (M) Stock Price Declined, Advent Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $2.42 Million; Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Its Regis Minn (RGS) Stake by $2.28 Million as Stock Value Rose

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 11.55M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s Honors Generations of Cultural Tradition During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp Minn (RGS) by 152.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 142,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.39% . The hedge fund held 235,554 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 93,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp Minn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 187,084 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold RGS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 37.36 million shares or 1.80% less from 38.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 10,102 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 1,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 82,484 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street accumulated 0% or 915,719 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) or 1,382 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 4,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 45,753 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.02% or 126,171 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 235,554 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Invesco Limited invested in 243,038 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 53,949 shares.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regis Corporation (RGS) CEO Hugh Sawyer on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Birmingham-based firm grows salon portfolio with purchase of 190 stores – Crain’s Detroit Business” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Regis Announces Opening of New Technology Development Center in Fremont, California – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DKS or RGS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $24,919 activity.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 27,624 shares to 78,127 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) by 58,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,441 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc (Prn) by 440,000 shares to 11.20M shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh (Prn) by 6.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn).