As Macy’s (M) Stock Declined, Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Decreased by $9.07 Million Its Holding; New Generation Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Ensco Plc (ESV)

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 35.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 15.99 million shares traded or 44.10% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hudson’s Bay seeks to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 98,256 shares to 159,728 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 104,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr.