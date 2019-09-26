As Macys (M) Stock Declined, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lowered Its Stake by $1.70 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Stake by $540,000

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 1.41M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 80,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 5,912 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126,000, down from 86,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 9.04 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mackenzie Financial holds 4,213 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,517 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.21% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 12,933 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 25,467 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,526 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1.63M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd holds 49,200 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 828,408 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 297 shares. 403,000 were accumulated by Brandes Investment Prtnrs L P. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 1,079 shares. Piedmont owns 62,295 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt owns 14,672 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 285,275 shares.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (NYSE:PBR) by 639,500 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks With High Earnings Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare Hikes Its Dividend 14% – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Orlando Health opens $69M freestanding ER; new hospital in the works – Orlando Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Publix announces opening date for downtown store – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13,071 shares to 20,033 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.36M for 97.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.