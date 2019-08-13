As Macys (M) Stock Declined, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.73 Million as Valuation Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 65,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 179,384 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 244,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 4.19 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Boyfriend found guilty in stabbing of Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter; 11/05/2018 – FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES INC FSCT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 4.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK DOES NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AS IT WILL BE WITHIN 10/12 LIMIT PERMITTED BY CORPORATIONS ACT; 14/05/2018 – BILL FRAUENHOFER TO JOIN MORGAN STANLEY IN MENLO PARK, CA; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO: RATES, CORP CREDIT WERE `A LITTLE SOFTER’; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 29,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 154,620 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 125,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 6.53M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,000 shares to 169,146 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 15,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,753 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman accumulated 66,562 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 8,939 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 5,500 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mrj has invested 1.41% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mcf Advsr Limited reported 3,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Management owns 342,668 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 369,315 shares. Capital Investment Counsel owns 27,685 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 470,321 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru reported 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Citigroup owns 1.46M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 53,031 shares.