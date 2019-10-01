As Macy’s (M) Shares Declined, Quinn Opportunity Partners Upped Its Stake by $1.81 Million; Grace & White Holding In Enerplus (ERF) Was Boosted

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 114.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 160,900 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, up from 74,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 13.10 million shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Enerplus Corporation (ERF) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 52,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 347,318 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 294,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 1.44M shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 457,567 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,100 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58M and $437.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.