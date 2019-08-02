As Macy’s (M) Shares Declined, Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Decreased Its Stake; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Decreased Stake

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 41.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 217,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 312,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, down from 529,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 5.53 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 53,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 55,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 11.74 million shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust (EMB) by 6,976 shares to 180,262 shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Etfs/Usa (DEM).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08 million for 11.53 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 17,720 shares to 229,574 shares, valued at $26.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 279,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. The insider Miele Laura sold $114,710. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris.