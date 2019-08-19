As Macy’s (M) Shares Declined, Advent Capital Management Raised Stake; Markel Has Raised American Express (AXP) Holding

Markel Corp increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 392,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85 million, up from 386,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $124.62. About 1.45M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 7.86 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive, says former Macy’s CEO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor Nv (Prn) by 14.90M shares to 27.27M shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Ny Community Cap Trust V.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.