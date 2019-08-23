As Macy’s (M) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $9.07 Million; Ashmore Group Plc Cut Its Stake in Vale Sa (VALE) as Share Price Rose

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 43,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 16.37 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M; 09/05/2018 – BRADESPAR REJECTS REPORT ON VALE SHAREHOLDER DISPUTE; 21/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF 2021 BONDS TENDER OFFER; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.97B, EST. $4.12B; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE TO REPORT 1Q EARNINGS ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 21/03/2018 – PENSION FUNDS SEEKING TO SELL VALE STAKES IN PUBLIC OFFER: RTRS

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 14.86M shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 77,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).