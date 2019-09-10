As Macy’s (M) Share Value Declined, Shareholder General American Investors Company Boosted Stake; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Declined While Tiverton Asset Management Cut Position by $1.46 Million

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 21.63 million shares traded or 94.99% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 37,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 38,490 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 75,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.71M market cap company. The stock increased 5.97% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 687,386 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For VBK – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Gilead Sciences Spend Its Cash? – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 274,229 shares. Highline Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.69% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.05% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 5,817 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 25,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 7,504 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.02% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 19,115 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.33% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Mackay Shields Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 15,992 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 21,925 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0.03% or 110,257 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 2.88 million shares. 294 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Google Inc by 743 shares to 5,771 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 124,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 8.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.29 per share. After $-1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.