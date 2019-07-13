As Macys (M) Share Price Declined, Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Upped Position; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 104,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.59 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 7.37M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,703 shares to 726,287 shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond Fund (MBB) by 4,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.61% or 38,601 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Management holds 105,412 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Arbor Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,824 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,057 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Capwealth Advsr Llc reported 77,115 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Fagan Associates invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The California-based Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 37,152 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Moreover, Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 102,919 are held by Bluecrest Management Limited.

