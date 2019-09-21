As Macys (M) Market Value Declined, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreased Its Stake; Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Cut Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) as Market Value Declined

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 84,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 661,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.01 million, down from 745,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 164,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 128,035 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, down from 292,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 17.81 million shares traded or 47.94% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Llc, a California-based fund reported 60,585 shares. Forbes J M And Llp holds 11,525 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert National Bank holds 10,805 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 26,673 shares. Lincoln Corp owns 20,596 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davy Asset has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,790 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.03% or 261,863 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 8,450 shares. Boyar Asset Management stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bragg Financial Advsr holds 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 54,850 shares. Moreover, Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,374 shares. Invesco has 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24.01 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 150 shares. Investment Advisors has invested 0.68% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 11,800 shares to 121,400 shares, valued at $34.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 46,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.36 million for 96.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.