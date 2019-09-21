As Macys Com (M) Stock Value Declined, Capwealth Advisors Raised Holding; Radius Health (RDUS) Market Value Rose While Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com (M) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 130,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 467,561 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 336,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 17.81M shares traded or 47.94% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – AN AUGMENTED REALITY FURNITURE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO MACY’S APP WITH A ROLLOUT BEGINNING IN APRIL; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 737,680 shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s Dividend Is Not Unsustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Pay A 2.5% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Get Back Into Macy’s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc by 127,513 shares to 200,013 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $97,396 activity.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Radius Health, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Radius Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radius Exceeds 2018 Financial Guidance and Provides Business Update at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 830,451 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 62,436 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 3,319 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com owns 18,301 shares. New York-based Jefferies Gru has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,442 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 288,536 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,130 were reported by Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 565,145 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 4.10 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,390 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 512,674 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP reported 25,448 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 107,407 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).