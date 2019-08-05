As Macy S (M) Valuation Declined, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut Its Stake by $4.94 Billion; Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Holder Banc Funds Co Has Upped Its Stake by $339,381

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 16,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 634,155 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 617,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 1,196 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Macy S Inc (M) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 205,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88 billion, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Macy S Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 10.39M shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 3,137 shares to 41,160 shares, valued at $2.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 17,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $141.55 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 27,600 shares to 85,129 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 87,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,294 shares, and cut its stake in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $155,770 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Brunner Brian D bought $19,261 worth of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) or 926 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold CVLY shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 51.24% less from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 459,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 13,939 shares. Pnc Serv Gru Inc owns 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 6,805 shares. Pinnacle Ltd invested in 0% or 41,168 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 17,883 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 43,836 shares or 0% of the stock. Fj Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 117,799 shares. 695 are held by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 7,693 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 450,181 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap stated it has 0.85% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). James Investment Research Inc holds 0% or 1,283 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) or 1,908 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,248 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Commvault Appoints Michael John Melnyk As Director Of Investor Relations – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Commvault Appoints Ranga Rajagopalan As Vice President Of Product Management – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.