As Macy S (M) Stock Price Declined, New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Holding; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Alliant (LNT) Position by $545,153

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Macy S Inc (M) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 22,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 520,306 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 542,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Macy S Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 5.10 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 813,269 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.06 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares to 874 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 150,837 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). White Pine Capital owns 16,587 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 144,961 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 378,714 shares. Miller Howard owns 27,631 shares. Citigroup accumulated 163,156 shares. Lincoln Natl has 7,659 shares. 1.11M were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Moreover, First Bankshares Sioux Falls has 0.86% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 5,376 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 1.19M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 6,512 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 1.29% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 287,800 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Ftb Advsrs Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 359 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16,640 shares to 664,680 shares, valued at $130.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 15,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.