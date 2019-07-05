As Macy S Com Usd0.01 (M) Market Valuation Declined, Cognios Capital Raised by $643,008 Its Position; As Union Pac (UNP) Share Price Rose, Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $433,031

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (M) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 26,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,052 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 66,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 4.51M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,915 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71 million, down from 114,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,661 shares to 9,321 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,638 shares to 23,750 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 12,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

