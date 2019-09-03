As Macrogenics (MGNX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $481,185; Confluence Investment Management Increased Its Kadant (KAI) Holding by $756,465; Stock Value Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $692.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 114,084 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – ANTICIPATE TWO OF CO’S ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES WILL MOVE INTO CLINICAL PIPELINE THIS YEAR

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 8,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 60,972 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 52,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.01. About 20,905 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 14/05/2018 – Ubs Global Asset Americas Buys New 1.2% Position in Kadant; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92,984 shares to 330,667 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Prns Com has 0.01% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 11,536 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 22,787 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 10,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 116,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 18,900 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.13 million shares. Gmt holds 0.15% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) or 255,200 shares. Art Limited has invested 0.06% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 548 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Invest Management Incorporated Ma accumulated 227,719 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Fosun Ltd reported 77,573 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MacroGenics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MacroGenics: Strong Fundamentals Coupled With Major Catalysts Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics teams up with I-Mab to develop cancer candidate; shares up 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.81 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW) by 6,298 shares to 112,876 shares, valued at $19.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,079 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).