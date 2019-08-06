As Macrogenics (MGNX) Stock Value Declined, Group One Trading LP Raised Stake; Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Capstead Mtg (CMO) Position by $8.65 Million; Stock Value Declined

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 6939.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 28,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 29,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, up from 413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 94,563 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 28/03/2018 – MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 200,781 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg (Put) by 82,900 shares to 38,900 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Put) by 130,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,300 shares, and cut its stake in Radware Ltd (Put).

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MacroGenics prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) CEO Scott Koenig on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MacroGenics to regain rights to flotetuzumab – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

