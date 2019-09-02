As Macrogenics (MGNX) Stock Value Declined, Bb Biotech Ag Has Upped Position; Oz Management LP Boosted Its Lgi Homes (Put) (LGIH) Holding by $2.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc. (MGNX) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 116,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 3.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.13M, up from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 88,539 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – ANTICIPATE TWO OF CO’S ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES WILL MOVE INTO CLINICAL PIPELINE THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc (Put) by 1.83 million shares to 259,300 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cronos Group Inc by 35,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 175 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 5,714 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 59,641 shares. 230,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prns has 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 11,600 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 6,060 are owned by South Texas Money Ltd. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co reported 9,687 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 353 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Epoch Invest stated it has 0.27% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 12,926 were reported by Lpl Fin Ltd Liability. Icon Advisers holds 14,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability owns 231,848 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 10,000 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Baker Bros Advsr Lp owns 302,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Hudson Bay Lp owns 100,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com invested in 148,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 34,300 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated reported 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). 3,254 are owned by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Rhumbline Advisers holds 51,010 shares. 2,494 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

