As Macrogenics (MGNX) Share Value Declined, Dafna Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $481,185; Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Increased Its Stake by $338,200 as Stock Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc analyzed 28,305 shares as the company's stock declined 23.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 246,158 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 24.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.31 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $258,567 activity. Another trade for 1,770 shares valued at $53,100 was made by Spitznagel Thomas on Wednesday, February 6. Fust Matthew K sold $203,427 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SWKS, SNAP, CPRI earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MacroGenics down 8% on Citi downgrade to Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MacroGenics Inc.: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Macrogenics (MGNX), I-Mab Announce Pact to Develop and Commercialize Enoblituzumab in Greater China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics Announces Positive Results from Pivotal Phase 3 SOPHIA Study of Margetuximab – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 29,073 shares. 10,000 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset L P. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 47,244 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 0.25% or 625,148 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 117,322 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 44,068 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Northern accumulated 550,414 shares. Td Asset Management reported 11,304 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Symmetry Peak Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 5,000 shares. 9,100 are owned by Jefferies Ltd Llc. Virtu Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 11,427 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 0% or 36,684 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10,000 shares to 151,770 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 214,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.96 earnings per share, up 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $-1.03 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% EPS growth.