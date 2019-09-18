As Macrogenics (MGNX) Share Price Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lowered Its Stake; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Decreased Its Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 110,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 857,169 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.55M, down from 967,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $629.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 358,667 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 09/05/2018 – MACROGENICS TO GET WARRANT FOR MINORITY PROVENTION STAKE; 23/04/2018 – DJ MacroGenics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGNX); 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – ANTICIPATE TWO OF CO’S ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES WILL MOVE INTO CLINICAL PIPELINE THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 02/04/2018 – MacroGenics Announces Closing of Public Offering, Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp analyzed 13,877 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 9,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, down from 23,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 8.79M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 30,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 157,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.23, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MGNX shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39.29 million shares or 2.04% less from 40.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.81 per share. After $-0.65 actual earnings per share reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.84 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,088 shares to 1,731 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.