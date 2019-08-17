As Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Selz Capital Decreased Its Stake by $1.23 Million; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Upped Position by $3.97 Million as Share Value Declined

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 58,857 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 452,615 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.66 million, down from 482,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 631,813 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers –; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 16/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: Chairman Conaway Talks Farm Bill on Agri-Pulse Open Mic; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 11,680 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 667,069 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 27,933 shares. Sit Invest Assocs owns 0.02% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 14,475 shares. Avenir reported 161,240 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited owns 213,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 2.02% or 401,080 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 482,016 shares. Teton Advsr invested in 16,000 shares. Utah Retirement reported 15,042 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 72,249 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 10,858 are owned by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.

