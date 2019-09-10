As Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Market Value Rose, Selz Capital Lowered Its Holding; As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Dragoneer Investment Group Cut Its Stake by $4.31 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $251.12. About 372,842 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 452,615 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.66 million, down from 482,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 26,044 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Ann; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021; 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019; 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquarie; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.54M for 348.78 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd owns 6,900 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westfield Cap Management Lp accumulated 879,244 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 29,720 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Spectrum Group, a Indiana-based fund reported 149 shares. 350,000 are held by Hitchwood Capital Mgmt L P. 311,692 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Riverhead holds 1,333 shares. Cannell Peter B Communication invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amer Century Cos holds 1.52M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc accumulated 11,846 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.16% or 598,600 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 714,541 shares. Leonard Green & Prns Lp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $84.74M for 9.81 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.