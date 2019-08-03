As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Valuation Rose, Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Salem Capital Management Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $658,710

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 25,491 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 73,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 884,175 shares traded or 74.58% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN GROUP TCL.AX – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 1 TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A25; 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS MOAB GIVING MISLEADING STATEMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shrs of MIC; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 18/04/2018 – New York hedge fund takes aim at MIC; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 125 shares. 113,026 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.07% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Frontier Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 462,127 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 3,926 shares. Conning holds 0.01% or 11,790 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 2,635 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,100 shares stake. Telemus Capital has 1.07% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Waterfront Ptnrs Lc has invested 3.8% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 159,520 were reported by Legal And General Pcl. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc holds 0.14% or 25,491 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 262,799 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 2,585 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 437,592 shares to 476,889 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MIC Enters into Agreements to Sell Operating Renewables Businesses – Business Wire” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure: Revisiting An Old Call – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Repayment of 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure: What You Need To Know About The Massive Sell-Off – Benzinga” with publication date: February 23, 2018.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 96,025 shares to 248,125 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 34,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,825 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.