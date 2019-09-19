As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Decreased Position; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 26,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, down from 198,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 187,376 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 16/03/2018 – FERC TAX RULE EST TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q EPS 91c; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 23/04/2018 – Aligned Energy Announces New Strategic Investment by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 210,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 6.39 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $482.49 million, up from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 117,790 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA IN TORONTO AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 11.3%, EST. 11.5%; 18/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Montreal $575m+ No-Grow Prime Auto ABS; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 07/05/2018 – BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD BDI.TO : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – CONA RESOURCES LTD CONA.TO : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold In by 285,320 shares to 9.57 million shares, valued at $57.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32M shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “These 2 Great Canadian Stocks Are Hot Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Twst.com published: “BMO – Bank of Montreal: Bank of Montreal Announces Quarterly Coupon Amount for the Dorsey Wright MLP Index ETN – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BMO Financial Group (BMO) Reports Q3 EPS of Cdn$2.38 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veritas goes from bear to bull on BMO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 50,539 shares to 257,803 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Midstream Partners L by 10,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.12 million for 9.80 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold MIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 56.14% less from 109.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,301 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Assetmark invested in 0.07% or 224,642 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability has invested 1.05% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 0.02% or 60,680 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 86,235 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners accumulated 23,288 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 5,030 shares. 250 were reported by Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Earnest Prns has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 36,270 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Management owns 1.55 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw stated it has 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated invested in 780 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset One Company Ltd stated it has 57,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.