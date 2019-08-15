As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed by $1.96 Million Its Holding; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Value Rose While Santa Barbara Asset Management Upped Its Position

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.78M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.97. About 2.18 million shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 25,491 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 73,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 594,424 shares traded or 19.44% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS MOAB GIVING MISLEADING STATEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporat; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: Chairman Conaway Talks Farm Bill on Agri-Pulse Open Mic; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shrs of MIC

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 491,972 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $141.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,554 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 39,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MXWL).