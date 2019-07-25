As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stock Price Declined, Waterfront Capital Partners Raised Its Stake by $15.35 Million; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $553,880 as Stock Price Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 13,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 1.49M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 145.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 374,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 632,188 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, up from 257,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 355,422 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS MOAB GIVING MISLEADING STATEMENTS; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 08/03/2018 – MIC MANAGER NOTIFIES MIC IT INTENDS TO BUY ADDED SHRS; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shrs of MIC; 17/04/2018 – MOAB SAYS CALLS FOR REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers holds 1.83% or 379,984 shares in its portfolio. 8,575 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co owns 5,075 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 12,570 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Us National Bank De invested in 2,635 shares. 95,944 are held by Patten And Patten Inc Tn. Element Llc accumulated 18,555 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Principal Gp holds 5,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6.96M shares. Miller Howard Investments holds 105,099 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Punch Assoc Invest stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Barnett Company stated it has 0.11% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 266,124 shares to 199,900 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 510,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.05% or 13,583 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.19% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Howe & Rusling stated it has 87 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 4,830 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Signature Investment Ltd Company has 1,582 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability reported 666 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 220 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Addenda Capital invested in 0.37% or 41,695 shares. Csu Producer Incorporated has invested 2.97% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 308,461 shares to 336,258 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 76,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).