As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Stephens Has Increased Its Holding; Cognios Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO)

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 91.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 69,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 146,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 76,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 464,584 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Buys 1.4% Position in Macquarie Infrastructure; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors; 26/04/2018 – Mic’s top business exec is leaving the publisher after a year on the job:; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers –; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquarie; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 Growth Capital Deployment Expectations Revised to About $300 Million; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,420 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,482 shares to 5,188 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,049 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).