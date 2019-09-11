As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Share Value Rose, Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $1.96 Million; Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) as Market Valuation Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 25,491 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 73,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 452,055 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – MOAB SAYS CALLS FOR REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Responds to Moab Capital Partners; 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporat; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $58.68 million for 19.83 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 13,006 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 0% or 339,290 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 13,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability holds 25,491 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.05% or 72,249 shares in its portfolio. 148,300 are owned by Swiss Financial Bank. 1,380 were accumulated by Advisory Service Lc. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.03% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 158,296 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh reported 11,000 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 36,634 are held by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 23,298 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,312 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 47,000 shares to 63,298 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,000 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $84.72 million for 9.86 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

