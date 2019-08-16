As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Market Value Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $18.90 Million Its Holding; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Valuation Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Lowered Its Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 69.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 460,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 198,704 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 659,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 140,179 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP’S EXTERNAL MANAGER, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (USA), “MUST BE DISSOLVED”; 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS MOAB GIVING MISLEADING STATEMENTS; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE; 02/05/2018 – MIC Corrects False and Misleading Statements by Moab Capital; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 Growth Capital Deployment Expectations Revised to About $300 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 157,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, down from 188,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 210,089 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 23,302 shares to 490,468 shares, valued at $22.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 32,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc owns 82,092 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 10 shares. Nordea Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Kings Point Capital Management invested in 0% or 252 shares. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 24,606 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 38,639 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.02% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). First Mercantile Trust Com owns 6,941 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. Parkside Bancshares & holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn owns 95,944 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 23,246 are held by Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,800 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,837 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

