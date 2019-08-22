As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bb&T Securities Lowered Its Stake by $589,416; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Position in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 60,758 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 14,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 34,349 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 48,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 268,137 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Mic’s top business exec is leaving the publisher after a year on the job:; 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019; 17/04/2018 – MOAB SAYS CALLS FOR REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporat

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,187 shares to 135,805 shares, valued at $19.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 20,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacer Fds Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Avenir Corp reported 161,240 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Da Davidson holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 54,224 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 3.37 million shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 6,523 shares. Creative Planning reported 10,879 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt invested in 816,300 shares. 21,077 are held by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs. 15,700 are held by Villere St Denis J Ltd Liability. Cove Street Cap Ltd Com reported 2.02% stake. Cetera Advisors Lc reported 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Nuveen Asset Limited Com holds 0.08% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 343,315 shares.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.41M for 88.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.