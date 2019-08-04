As Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) Share Price Rose, Barnett & Company Has Decreased by $3.75 Million Its Position; Gladius Capital Management LP Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) Upped by $152.21 Million as Stock Rose

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) by 95.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 91,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 4,508 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 95,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 884,175 shares traded or 76.57% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 rating to EP Infrastructure, a.s.’s bonds; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers — MIC; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquari; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 21/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces the Upcoming Retirement of Clayton Woitas as a Director of the Company and Names John Festival as a Board Nominee; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 05/03/2018 Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 7,976 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.00M, up from 6,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 6.74M shares traded or 38.22% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

