As Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) Market Value Rose, Holder Barnett & Company Cut Stake; Meredith (MDP) Holder River Road Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $916,630 as Share Value Declined

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) by 95.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 91,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 4,508 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 95,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 428,614 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q Rev $501.6M; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – BELIEVES RECONSTITUTED BOARD IS REQUIRED AT MACQUARIE; 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN GROUP TCL.AX – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 1 TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A25

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Meredith Corporation (MDP) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 16,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 480,525 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.55M, down from 497,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 382,791 shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Meredith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDP); 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions Will Now Be Known As “Four M Studios”; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith to lay off as many as 300 employees; 21/03/2018 – American Media, Inc. Statement On Titles Offered For Sale By Meredith Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Earnings From Continuing Ops $33M; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 15/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.14 million for 9.56 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp. Series C L by 40,727 shares to 431,625 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 71,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA).