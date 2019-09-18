As Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs (MTSI) Market Value Rose, S Squared Technology Raised Its Position; As Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs (MTSI) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 62,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The hedge fund held 252,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 221,302 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Macom’s Cfr Of Ba3; Changes Outlook To Negative; 29/03/2018 – MACOM’s Innovative 12G-SDI Product and Technology Solutions to Enhance the Future of UHD; 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Rev $142M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY OF REMAINING $30 MLN OF COMMITMENTS UNDER FACILITY UNTIL NOVEMBER 2021; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 40.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 222,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 333,696 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.07 million, down from 556,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 92,641 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.84M for 27.73 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) by 16,355 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $37.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 9,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 189,471 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 671 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 68,122 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Capital Grp Inc has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 27 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 7,921 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 63,668 shares. 255,751 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 2% or 180,380 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 438,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 15,170 were accumulated by Thb Asset. 35,600 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Asset Mngmt One reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Llc holds 11,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EXL announces deal with UK insurer British Friendly to build a digital life protection platform – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EXL reaffirms partnership with Akanksha Fund to support education for lower-income middle school students in India – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ExlService Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sanford Heisler Sharp Files $20 Million Gender Discrimination and Retaliation Suit on Behalf of the Former General Counsel and Executive Vice President of EXL Service Holdings, Inc. Against the Company and Its Senior Officers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MTSI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 43.97 million shares or 1.75% less from 44.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 12,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 23,650 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 85,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt Inc accumulated 265,120 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Group One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 761,691 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 110,682 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Alliancebernstein Lp has 62,339 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 150,000 shares to 824,739 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 171,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).